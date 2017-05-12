Madrid Open: Andy Murray stunned by Borna Coric

Number one seed Andy Murray came under shock as he was knocked out of the last 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open on Thursday even as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal progressed to the next round.

The Scot was defeated in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 by unseeded 20-year-old Croatian Borna Coric in what is arguably the best result of his career, Xinhua news agency reported.

The player, who is currently ranked 49th in the world, outplayed Murray, who has been in poor form of late and only recently lost in the semi-finals in the Godo Tournament in Barcelona.

Novak Djokovic progressed into the quarter-finals with a more convincing display on Wednesday, when he defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets.

The poor weather in Madrid led to the roof at the Manolo Santana court being closed which took some of the effectiveness off Lopez's powerful serve, giving Djokovic an advantage in a tournament held at altitude where the ball is considered to fly faster than at other events.

Rafael Nadal also had an easier time following Wednesday's three-set marathon against Italian Fabio Fognini. The top-ranking Spaniard and four time winner in Madrid needed just an hour and 12 minutes before knocking out Australian 16 seed Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-1.

Japan's number 6 seed, Kei Nishikori also enjoyed a straight-set win over a Spaniard, as he beat veteran David Ferrer 6-4, 6-3 to also move into the last eight.