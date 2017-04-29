Madrid Open: Andy Murray progresses to third round

Number one seed Andy Murray moved into the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament on Tuesday following comfortable straight sets 6-4, 6-3 win over Rumanian wildcard Marius Copil.

Murray was the biggest name in action on a blustery Tuesday in Madrid, but needed just over one hour and 20 minutes to claim his win to move into the last 16, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some of Tuesday's matches were for a place in the second round with Spain's Nicolas Almagro booking a tie against Novak Djokovic after defeating fellow countryman Tommy Robredo 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Ryan Harrison defeated Bernard Tomic 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, while number 9 seed David Goffin had to work hard to take his first set 7-6 (7) against Florian Meyer, before running away with the second 6-0.

Number 8 seed Dominic Thiem joins Murray in the third round after beating Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-4.