Luciano Spalletti unsure if Ivan Perisic will stay at Inter Milan

After Ivan Perisic’s dazzling cross set up Eder for a second goal in Inter Milan’s win over Bayern Munich, Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spaletti admitted that keeping the Croatian in Italy was not down to him solely.

“To begin with, our intention is to keep Perisic if possible,” Spalletti said at the post-match press conference in Singapore.

The 28-year-old winger is being chased by English Premier League giants Manchester United since June and the Red Devils are said to be keen on adding him to their squad without much delay.

“I’ve known Perisic for a long time.He doesn’t need to be known as a world class player,” Spaletti said as he admitted, “Whether he plays well or not, it’s not going to change my mind, we want to keep him, but there are a lot of considerations that need to be made. I can’t say for sure whether he’s going to stay or not”.

Former Inter manager Jose Mourinho, the current incumbent at United, is an admirer of the hard-working winger and the English club have tested Inter’s resolve with a reported offer of £45 million.

Perisic himself has not commented on the speculation, which has fuelled hopes of United fans that Inter’s No.44 will be coming to Old Trafford soon.

Mourinho has admitted that signing a winger is top priority this summer and should the Red Devils offer a figure north of £50 million, the Nerazzurri would be hard pressed to keep hold of the 28-year-old.