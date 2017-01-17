Louis van Gaal calls quit on coaching career

Van Gaal has said he doesn't see himself coming back to coaching again, citing family reasons for his belief.

Former Manchester United coach Louis van Gaal has said he doesn't see himself coming back to coaching again, citing family reasons for his belief.

"I think I'll retire. I actually wanted to quit after World Cup," Van Gaal said while receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Netherlands government on Monday.

"After Manchester United, I thought I would stop, but then I later changed it to a smart sabbatical -- but now I do not think I will return to coaching.

"I could go (to China), but I am still here. So much has happened in my family, you become a human being again with your nose pressed to the facts," the former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach said.

The 65-year-old spent two seasons at Manchester United after leading the Netherlands to a third-placed finish at the 2014 World Cup.

The Dutchman won the Champions League plus domestic league titles in Spain, Germany and Holland in a decorated career.