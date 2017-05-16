Looking forward to seeing John Terry lift trophy: Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to departing captain John Terry, adding that he would look forward to seeing the long-serving defender lift the English Premier League title on Sunday.

“First of all I’m looking forward to seeing him lift the trophy and all the players want to see this, he deserves that,” said the Blues manager at the post-match press conference.

“John took this decision to play regularly, play every game, and for this reason he preferred to leave Chelsea. For us it’s a big loss. John has helped me a lot on and off the pitch. He always sent the right message to the other players in every moment of the season. It’s a pity for me but I have to respect his decision because I think when you arrive at this moment, when your heart, head and body tell you to continue, it’s right,” he said.

The summer acquisition of David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain, coupled with Conte’s shift to a 3-4-3 system signalled the beginning of the end for Terry’s almost two-decade career at Stamford Bridge and Conte understands the 36-year-old’s decision as he added, “John wants to continue to play and I wish him and his family the best. Chelsea will always be his home. John is a great man and a great legend for Chelsea.”