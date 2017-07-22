Liverpool sign Hull City left-back Andy Robertson

Premier League side Liverpool have signed Hull City’s left-back Andy Robertson on a long-term deal, the Reds confirmed.

“Liverpool FC can confirm the signing of Andy Robertson from Hull City,” the club said in a statement.

Speaking shortly after completing his move, the 23-year-old told the club website: “It feels a wee bit surreal just now. Obviously I’m delighted. There’s been a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks but I’m glad that the deal’s finally been done and I’m a Liverpool player.

While the official figure has not been disclosed, Liverpool are said to have paid an initial sum of £8 million, potentially rising to £10 million with add-ons.

The 23-year-old Robertson played for Scottish sides Queen’s Park and Dundee United before making a £2.85 million switch to Premier League side Hull City in 2014.

“There’s not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool. When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me,” the Scott gushed.

At Hull he became a first-team regular almost instantly and while the club suffered two relegations from the Premier League during his three seasons, Robertson was one of the few players that gave a good account of themselves.

“I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level, and hopefully I manage to do that this season and go on to do good things for this club,” the 23-year-old added.

The full-back is not expected to feature in Liverpool's pre-season tie against Leicester City on Saturday in Hong Kong, but will be in the squad for the next game, against Hertha Berlin in Berlin on July 29.

A full Scottish international, Robertson is the Reds' third signing of the summer, after the acquisitions of forwards Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah.