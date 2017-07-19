Liverpool sells Lucas Leiva to Lazio

English football giants Liverpool have announced that Brazilian international Lucas Leiva was headed to Italian club Lazio on a permanent transfer after a 10-year stint at Anfield.

The English Premier League (EPL) club said Lucas passed the medical tests for Lazio on Tuesday, reports Efe.

"Liverpool as a club and Liverpool as a city is a unique place. I think it's different from everywhere," the 30-year-old Lucas said in comments posted on his former team's Web site.

"The fans are a big part of the club, probably the most important part of the club, and without them Liverpool wouldn't be the same club I would say," he added.

"Thank you for all the support, especially in difficult times, that's when it means a lot. We all know that Liverpool fans are really special and they were always here for me," Leiva said.

News of the deal for Leiva comes days after Lazio sold Argentina's Lucas Biglia to AC Milan.