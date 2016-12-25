Liverpool, Napoli in race to sign Brazilian defender

Liverpool and Napoli are among several European clubs interested in signing teenage Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia.

The 19-year-old, who is contracted to Brazilian outfit Santos until June 2019, is also being sought Monaco, Schalke and Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Xinhua news agency quoted Brazilian publication Sambafoot as reporting.



Maia said he would decide his future upon returning from vacation on January 11.



"Santos and my representatives will decide if it's time for a transfer," the defensive midfielder was quoted as saying.



Maia has made 91 first-team appearances for Santos since his debut in 2014. He has represented his country at under 17, under 20 and under 23 level, and was a part of the Brazil team that won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics in August.