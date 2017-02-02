Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino banned for drunk-driving

If the Brazilian completes a rehabilitation program, his one-year ban could be reduced.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been fined £25,000 ($25,200) and banned from driving for one year after admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 25-year-old Brazilian was pulled over in Liverpool city centre on Christmas Eve as he was driving in the opposite direction after having dinner with friends, reports Efe.

After hearing the verdict at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Firmino said in a statement on Wednesday, "What I have done is wrong and sets a bad example."

"I promise to everyone in the LFC family that I will learn from this mistake, learn from this experience, and not repeat it in the future," he added.

If he completes a rehabilitation program, there is a chance that his sentence could be reduced.

A spokesperson for Liverpool said, "The player has been disciplined by the club for his actions and reminded of his responsibilities for the present and future."

Firmino arrived at Liverpool in summer 2015 from German club Hoffenheim for £29 million ($36.6 million) with a contract for five seasons.