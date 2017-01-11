An action statue of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi located in the capital city Buenos Aires was vandalised.

Installed in June 2016, torso, arms and head of the bronze-made statue were broken, according to reports.

The repair work of the broken statue has been started and will be back in shape soon, a city official said.

Messi’s statue stood at the Paseo de la Gloria along with legendary sports persons of Argentina like tennis professional Gabriela Sabatini, golfer Roberto De Vicenzo and basketball player Manuel Ginobili.

Although the investigation is underway, city officials hints at a theft. Earlier, other statues have also been targeted by vandals in the Glory Street of Argentina.