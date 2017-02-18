Ligue 1: Monaco drop points at lowly Bastia

Bernardo Silva's second-half goal helped Ligue 1 leaders Monaco came back to tie 1-1 away against relegation strugglers Bastia as the former maintained their unbeaten record in 2017, extending their lead to provisional four points from defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Bastia on Friday got the upper hand on Sadio Diallo's header 19 minutes into the game, before Portuguese international Silva earned the leaders a draw in the same fashion in Bastia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bastia, who had seven matches without a win in all competitions coming into this action, surprisingly took a lead in the 19th minute, when Diallo headed home on Gael Danic's pass. Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic had a save on the ball, while the goal-line technology ruled that the ball had crossed the line.

After a poor performance into the half-time, Monaco found their familiar style of play in the second half, and Silva saved his team from a disappointing loss with a header on Almamy Toure's cross from the right in the 52nd minute.

Monaco's draw gave PSG an opportunity to cut the deficit to just one point if they beat Toulouse at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Third-placed Nice also found their own chance that they would be three points adrift Monaco if they win at bottom-ranked Lorient on Saturday.