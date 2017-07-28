Lewis Hamilton reveals why Hungarian GP is special

After overtaking the great Michael Schumacher's record of the most number of Hungarian Grand Prix victories in 2016, it’s understandable that Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton holds the Hungaroring in high regard.

Hamilton uploaded an image of himself driving his Mercedes AMG F1 car on his Instagram profile with the caption: “Always enjoy racing in Hungary. I'm honoured to hold the record for most GP wins here but with that comes added pressure. It's a circuit that's all about heavy braking and getting the brake balance perfect, especially during the last sector. The key is to be aggressive throughout. I’m looking forward to seeing the fans this weekend! #HungarianGP #F1 @mercedesamgf1.”

Considering no other active driver has triumphed in Hungary more than once and the fact that Hamilton has won three out of the last six races in the 2017 season, it’s safe to assume the flashy Brit is the favourite to clinch top spot.

Should the 32-year-old cross the chequered flag in first place, he will overtake Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the drivers rankings regardless of where the German finishes.

And that will undoubtedly be extra motivation for the triple world champion as the two drivers have been at loggerheads on and off the track this season, pushing each other to the limits.