Leicester City sign Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic

Premier League side Leicester City signed Eldin Jakupović from Hull City for an undisclosed fee, the Foxes confirmed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old goal keeper has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with the 2015-16 Premier League champions and will link up with his new team-mates for the first time in Hong Kong this week.

“I’m very happy and excited that the deal is finally done. I’m very excited to be a part of something special here and I can’t wait for the first game," Jakupović said in a statement.



The shot-stopper becomes Leicester’s third signing of the summer transfer window, after the additions of his former Hull City team-mate Harry Maguire and midfielder Vicente Iborra from Sevilla.

“I knew from the beginning that it will be difficult for myself because Kasper (Schmeichel) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.



“I’m going to fight and I’m here to push. A healthy competition is always good and that’s only a positive thing. For sure, I’ll wait for my chance but I am here and I’m very excited,” Jakupović told LCFC TV.

The experienced shot stopper has played for seven professional football clubs across four different countries during his career and was one of Hull’s top performers last season.

The 6’3 Jakupović made a total of 55 appearances for Hull City, including 22 in the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.