Leicester City sack title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri

Within 300 days of winning a historic Premier League title with Leicester City, Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the English club on Thursday, according to an official media release.

The club stated that Claudio, who was appointed City manager in July 2015, led the Foxes to the greatest triumph in the Club’s 133-year history last season, as they were crowned champions of England for the first time. His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question. However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club’s Premier League status under threat and the Board felt that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the Club’s greatest interest.

Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City. But we are duty-bound to put the Club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.”

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare and First Team Coach Mike Stowell will take charge of the squad until a new manager is appointed.

Assistant Manager and First Team Coach Paolo Benetti and First Team Sport Science and Conditioning Coach Andrea Azzalin have also parted company with the club.

The Board have begun the recruitment process and ex-manager Nigel Pearson is rumoured to be in the running to replace Ranieri.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was among many of the who’s who of the footballing word to offer words of support. The Portuguese posted a picture on Instagram of the two with the caption: “ Champion of England and FIFA Manager of the Year. Sacked. That’s new football Claudio. Keep smiling Amico. Nobody can delete the history you wrote.”

While their title defence had been admittedly dismal, languishing in 17th place in the Premier League table, just one point away from the drop zone currently. Their Champions League form has been impressive, however, as the Foxes topped their group and remain in contention to make the quarterfinals despite a 2-1 deficit against Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 tie.