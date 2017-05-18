  1. Home
Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky move into Bordeaux Challenger semis

  • IANS

    IANS | Bordeaux

    May 18, 2017 | 01:24 PM

Indian tennis player Leander Paes (Photo: IANS)

The Indo-American pair won 6-4, 6-4 over Lokoli-Janvier.

Veteran Indian star Leander Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky entered the semi-finals of the Bordeaux Challenger tennis tournament with a straight sets win over the French pair of Laurent Lokoli and Maxime Janvier here on Wednesday.

The Indo-American pair won 6-4, 6-4 over Lokoli-Janvier.

In the semi-final on Friday, Paes-Lipsky will meet the Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan, who got the better of Australian combine of Alex Bolt Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-6 in another Round-of-eight clash.

