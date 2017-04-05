  1. Home
  2. Sports

Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky advance in Bordeaux Challenger

  • IANS

    IANS | Bordeaux

    May 17, 2017 | 12:01 PM

Indian tennis player Leander Paes (Photo: AFP)

The second-seeded Indo-American combination dominated the first round match to script a comfortable 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Related

0
Add Commnents

Veteran Indian star Leander Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky entered the quarter-finals of the Bordeaux Challenger tennis tournament with a straight sets win over the French pair of Mathias Bourgue and Gregoire Barrere here on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Indo-American combination dominated the first round match to script a comfortable 6-2, 7-5 victory over the unseeded local duo.

Paes and Lipsky will meet the winner of the all-French clash between Laurent Lokoli and Javier Maxime and Tristan Lamasine and Jonathan Eysseric in the last eight stage.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad stun Kolkata Knight Riders to keep their final hopes alive?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.