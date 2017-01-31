La Liga open to idea of video referees

A mistake which cost Barcelona a goal at the weekend sparked widespread criticism of refereeing.

The Spanish football league is likely to use the newly-introduced video refereeing system in 2018, league President Javier Tebas said.

A mistake which cost Barcelona a goal at the weekend sparked widespread criticism of refereeing and forced the President to make the announcement on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The league initially said it would not comment on the missed call in Barcelona's 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Sunday. But Tebas later said video refereeing will be implemented as soon as it wins full approval by the global football body, FIFA.

"We have always defended the use of technology in soccer and in this case we believe that video referees is the most advanced option," Tebas said.

"The tests are already underway. I believe that beginning in July 2018, if FIFA approves it, we will start using it," he added.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said he was in favour of using technology to aid the officiating crews.

"The referees need help, whether it's with cameras or whatever, for decisions that favour us or go against us. The technology can help us," he said.

The video refereeing system was tested for the first time by FIFA in the 2017 World Club Championships in Japan.