La Liga: Malaga outgun Sevilla 4-2

Malaga defeated regional rivals Sevilla 4-2 here as the visitors squandered a chance to pull level on points with Atletico Madrid for third place in La Liga.

There was nothing in the opening 20 minutes at La Rosaleda Stadium here on Monday to indicate that the match would turn into a scoring duel, reports Efe.

The first chance for either team came just before the half-hour mark, when Franco Vazquez's shot from 12 yards out deflected off Malaga defender Luis Hernandez and past goalkeeper Carlos Kameni to put Sevilla ahead 1-0.

The visitors nearly got a second a few minutes later, but Joaquin Correa sent the ball over the crossbar.

Pablo Fornals equalised for the hosts in the 37th minute.

Sevilla started the second half going for the win, only to find themselves down 2-1 in the 50th minute after Dani Pareja's botched clearance allowed Sandro Ramirez to slip a low shot past keeper Sergio Rico.

Malaga's defence returned the favour six minutes later, handing Vazquez an easy goal to bring the sides level again at 2-2.

Sevilla continued to press and it took a couple of successive stops by Kameni against Iborra and Vazquez to maintain the deadlock.

The home side edged ahead 3-2 with Diego Llorente's header in the 76th minute off a Sandro free kick.

Malaga got an insurance goal with two minutes left in regulation, when late substitute Juankar knocked in the rebound after Rico stopped Sandro's effort from the penalty spot.

The loss leaves Sevilla with 68 points from 35 matches, three behind Atletico with three games to play. Malaga, with 42 points, climb into the 12th spot.