La Liga: Barcelona thump Las Palmas 5-0

FC Barcelona produced one of their best displays of the season to thrash a disappointing Las Palmas 5-0 in La Liga at Camp Nou football Stadium here.

With the win on Saturday, they moved to second place in the Liga Santander ahead of Sevilla, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite resting players like Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Neymar, Barcelona controlled the first half and stifled any attempts from Las Palmas to play their usual passing game.

Thanks to Luis Suarez's 101st goal for the club after 14 minutes as the Uruguayan produced a first time finish from an Andre Gomes pass.

Gomes was having his best 45 minutes in a Barca's shirt and was only denied a goal himself by a fine save from Las Palmas keeper Javi Varas.

Varas kept his side in the game with two further saves before the break, tipping a Leo Messi free kick over the bar and denying the Argentine when he went one on one in the last minute of the half.

Messi provided several moments of breathtaking skill in the first 45 minutes, but the Las Palmas keeper denied him the goal his play deserved.

But he was in the right place at the right time to tap home Barca's second of the match after Varas was unable to hold Jordi Alba's low cross six minutes after the break.

It was 3-0 just six minutes later as Suarez netted his second following a lovely piece of control and a curling shot. And with Las Palmas looking ragged, Arda Turan also slided the ball home after Varas saved Suarez's initial shot.

Paco Alcacer and Aleix Vidal combined for the full back to score his first goal for the club with 10 minutes remaining to round off a satisfying afternoon for Barca after a tough start to 2017.