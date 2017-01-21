La Liga: Barcelona's Iniesta to miss match against Eibar

The veteran midfielder was injured last Thursday night in the first leg game against Sociedad.
FC Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will miss their La Liga match on Sunday against Eibar due to a minor injury to his left leg, the Catalan football giants said.
In a statement on Friday, Barcelona did not specify how long Iniesta will be absent, but has not ruled out his participation in the second leg of Copa del Rey quarter-final against Real Sociedad on Thursday, reports Efe.
The veteran midfielder was injured last Thursday night in the first leg game against Sociedad, which the Catalans won 1-0.
After medical tests on Friday, Barcelona confirmed that it is a minor injury, but it will force Iniesta to miss Sunday's game.