La Liga: Barcelona's Iniesta to miss match against Eibar

FC Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will miss their La Liga match on Sunday against Eibar due to a minor injury to his left leg, the Catalan football giants said.



In a statement on Friday, Barcelona did not specify how long Iniesta will be absent, but has not ruled out his participation in the second leg of Copa del Rey quarter-final against Real Sociedad on Thursday, reports Efe.



The veteran midfielder was injured last Thursday night in the first leg game against Sociedad, which the Catalans won 1-0.



After medical tests on Friday, Barcelona confirmed that it is a minor injury, but it will force Iniesta to miss Sunday's game.