No Joe Root in the startling line-up for the visitors.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field against England in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

India have made one change, with Ajinkya Rahane coming in place of Shikhar Dhawan.

England's two changes included Joe Root making way for Jonny Bairstow while Sam Billings replaced injured Alex Hales.