Kohli wins toss, opts to bat against Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Thursday.

India have preferred Ajinkya Rahane over young batsman Karun Nair, who scored unbeaten 303 in his last innings.

Paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also found place in the playing XI as he replaced injured Amit Mishra while wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha took his place from Parthiv Patel.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R Aswhin, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Kamrul Islam Rabbi.