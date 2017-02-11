Kohli spending 'smoother' days as captain: Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday said current skipper Virat Kohli is going through relatively smooth initial days as skipper.



"The initial years as captain are smooth and Virat is going through that phase. He is a phenomena and with each game is taking his batting to another level," Ganguly, who captained India to the 2003 World Cup final, said after Kohli became the first player to score double tons in four consecutive Test series, surpassing legendary Sir Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid.



Bradman and Dravid had achieved the feat in three successive series.



Kohli's double-tons came in the series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England and now Bangladesh, which is visiting India for a one-off Test. The Delhi boy slammed 204 off 246 balls, hitting 24 fours.



Asked if he can get past Sachin Tendulkar's record of hundred hundreds, Ganguly said that is still some time away and there is no need to draw such comparisons.



"Let us enjoy his batting for the time being. Hundred hundreds is still far away," Ganguly said.



Kohli has so far racked up 42 tons in all formats. While he has 15 to his name in the longest version of the game, in ODIs where he known to be more lethal, he has 27.



From Kohli to Wriddhiman Saha, who also scored his second Test century on Friday with an unbeaten 106, Ganguly said the diminutive Bengal stumper's transformation came with his maiden three-figure score in the West Indies last year.



"Wriddhi's transformation came after his 100 against the West Indies," Ganguly, who also hails from Bengal, said.



"He is playing really well. Now he is 32 and he can continue for three-four more years," he added.