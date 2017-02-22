Kohli credits Kumble for helping channel his aggression

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday credited head coach Anil Kumble for channelling his natural aggression and helping him evolve both as a cricketer and individual.

"To an extent, yes (I would say). I was working on those things already on a constant basis. I wanted to learn from my mistakes and evolve as a person. Anil Bhai coming into play channelled it much better in terms of his experience," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test against Australia here on Wednesday.

"He was a very aggressive player in his head as well. But he knew when to use that aggression and how to channel it. So he has helped me in that aspect a little bit," he added.

He also complimented the former India skipper for helping the Indian bowlers become more aggressive as far as taking wickets was concerned.

"Apart from that, what he has really brought into the side is the mindset of taking wickets as bowlers. He was a spinner but used to think as a fast bowler, he was that aggressive with his thinking. That's why he ended up taking the highest Test wickets (619) for India.

"He was an out-and-out match-winner and the mindset rubs on to the players in the change room as well. There is so much to learn from him especially for the bowlers.

"The way he thought about getting batsmen out, the way he used to set them up. And the way he worked on his fitness and skills as well. So everyone takes a lot of inspiration from him," gushed Kohli in praise of the 46-year-old Kumble.

"He has been a legend of Indian cricket and we are really glad to have him in the change room," he concluded.