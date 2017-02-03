Kevin Pietersen withdraws from IPL-10

The explosive cricketer had played for Rising Pune Supergiants in the last edition of the league.

Maverick England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday pulled out of the Indian Premier League, announcing that he has withdrawn himself from the players' auction owing to his hectic schedule of the past few months.

"FYI - I won't be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don't want to spend April/May away too!," Pietersen posted on his twitter handle.

Pietersen scored 268 runs in 8 matches for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League with two half-centuries. However, over the years, the stylish batsman has had a high Base Price and not being a current international could certainly affect his chances at the auction in the last week of February.

The explosive cricketer had played for Rising Pune Supergiants in the last edition of the league. He played only four matches before an injury forced him out of the event. The franchise subsequently released him.

The right-hander had been busy playing in the domestic leagues of South Africa and Australia. He is scheduled to turn up for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League later in February. The Indian Premier League is set to be held in April.