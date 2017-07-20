Kaka hints at retirement

Brazil's former FIFA World Player of the Year Kaka has revealed plans to take a year off in 2018 as he considers his future beyond football.

The 2002 World Cup winner is in the final year of his contract with Orlando City and gave a strong hint that he will retire at the end of the current Major League Soccer season in December, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I'm 35, which is an advanced age for a professional footballer," the former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder told RedeTV.

"I'd like to take a year off. I started playing when I was eight years old. I've been doing this for a long time and I think I deserve a rest. I don't rule out coaching. In my year off I think I will discover what I want to do."

Kaka paid tribute to his girlfriend Carol Dias, who he said helped him make a fresh start after ending his nine-year marriage with Carol Celico.

"We are going very well and I'm very happy with this new phase in my life. She is somebody who has helped me to start over again," added Kaka, who was voted the world's best player in 2007.