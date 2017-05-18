Juventus thump Lazio to lift 2017 Coppa Italia title

Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci’s first-half goals were enough to see Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 in the 2017 Coppa Italia final, completing an unprecedented third consecutive cup triumph for the Turin-based club n Rome on Tuesday.

Massimiliano Allegri was without the services of the suspended Mirajlem Pjanic and started Tomas Rincon in his stead while Neto, not Gianlugi Buffon was the man in the goal for the Bianconeri at the Stadio Olimpico. Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic, doubts for the game, both made the starting Xi as Juventus chased the first part of a ‘treble' in an incredible season.

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi made a startling change in his line-up, leaving the talented winger Felipe Anderson out of the startling line-up, a bold move which backfired spectacularly as his side were second-best in just about every area.

Alves, in superb form recently, opened the scoring for Juve as the Bianconeri’s Brazilian wing-back’s combined to devastating effect. Alex Sandro floated in a cross at the far post and despite the ball coming at an awkward angle, Alves’ first-time volley went into the corner leaving Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha with no chance.

Contrary to expectations, the final was not a cagey affair as neither side was content with letting the other take the initiative as the opening period saw both Lazio and Juve coming close to scoring before the latter did the damage via their evergreen full-back.

However, after the first goal, Juventus began to assert their dominance and should have doubled their lead in the 18th minute when Gonzalo Higuain was teed up superbly by Alves but Strakosha made a remarkable save to keep Lazio in the tie.

The Bianconeri weren't to be denied for long as they finally got the second goal in the 24th minute after Sandro flicked on Dybala’s corner for an oncoming Leonardo Bonucci to tap-in from inside six yards.

After the second goal, Juventus controlled possession even more, limiting Lazio to shots from distance while looking to spring Dybala and Higuain on the counter.

Post the interval, Inzaghi sent on Anderson in the 52nd minute and the Brazilian’s introduction sparked new life into the contest as Lazio started to grow in confidence.

They would have their best chance of the game two minutes before the hour-mark when top-scorer Ciro Immobile’s header was somehow clawed off the line by a scrambling Neto.

With Napoli throwing caution to the wind as they sought to get back into the tie, Juventus found joy in the counter but Higuain was having a disappointing night in front of goal as he missed chance after chance.

Balde Keita had a chance to pull one back for Lazio but his shot went high after a rapid counter had almost caught the Bianconeri cold.

For the most part, however, Juventus were unruffled and as the clock ticked it became more and more evident that they would be lifting their third consecutive Coppa Italia title on the night.

They now have a chance to win the Serie A in front of their own supporters when they host Crotone on Sunday, knowing a draw will be enough to seal their sixth league title of the trot.

And then on June 4, the third and perhaps most gruelling part of the ‘treble’, the Champions League, will be up for grabs when they face holders Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Going by their recent form, it will be hard to deny the Bianconeri a chance to create history.