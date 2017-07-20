Juventus sign goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal

Juventus on Wednesday signed Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal on a four-year contract, while AC Milan's versatile full-back Mattia De Sciglio underwent medicals ahead of his proposed move to the record Italian football champions.

Signed as a deputy for legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 27-year-old Szczesny replaces Brazilian Neto who left for Valencia CF.

"Juventus Football Club announces that the agreement with the Arsenal Football Club for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Wojciech Szczesny has been finalised for a consideration of €12.2 million ($14.05 million) payable in 2 financial years," Juventus said on their website.

"The purchase value may increase of maximum €3.1 million ($3.57 million) on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract."

Born in Warsaw in 1990, Szczesny spent his formative years with local side Legia Warsaw before moving to Arsenal as a 16-year-old. He played 181 times for Arsenal.

Arsenal declared: "We would like to thank Wojciech for his contribution to the club over the past 11 years, and to wish him every success in the future."

He spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with Roma. He made a total of 72 league appearances for the Italian capital club, keeping a record 14 clean sheets last term.

At the unveiling ceremony, Szczesny said that he is not under pressure to compete for a spot with veteran Buffon, who may retire after this season.

"I feel lucky because I'm not the kind of person that feels pressure. I think I'm capable of playing at the highest level, so I'm not worried. I'm ready to play whenever I'm needed. I'm available. I want to learn a lot here at Juventus," he was quoted as saying by Juventus' website.

"Juventus chose me -- this is the right place for me to be. I want to win and keep bettering myself and this club has the right mentality for me to do that. This is a huge step forward in my career and I'm ready to accept the challenge and strive for big things."

Juventus also said that Italy international De Sciglio, 24, underwent medical tests ahead of his reported $12 million move from Milan.