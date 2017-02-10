Juventus's Hernanes joins Hebei China Fortune

Italian football champions Juventus have confirmed Brazilian midfielder Hernanes's move to Hebei China Fortune FC for a fee of eight million euro ($8.5 million).

"Hernanes arrived as valuable cover for the Bianconeri's central midfield in August 2015 and departed as a domestic-double winner, having picked up his second Coppa Italia crown and first ever Serie A title in the just concluded season," Juventus said on their website on Thursday.

Juventus also said that the selling price may increase by two million euro ($2.1 million) on achieving given conditions over the course of the contract.