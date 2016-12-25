Juventus defender Sandro has thigh injury

Juventus have confirmed that defender Alex Sandro has suffered a thigh injury.

Italian football champions Juventus have confirmed that defender Alex Sandro has suffered a thigh injury during their Italian Super Cup loss to AC Milan in Doha on Friday.



The Brazilian struggled during the first half during Juventus' clash against Milan and was substituted by French veteran Patrice Evra.



"After leaving the field of play in the first half of Friday's Super Cup final, initial medical tests have shown that Alex Sandro strained the flexor muscles in his right thigh," Juventus said in a statement on Saturday.



"The Brazilian full-back's condition will continue to be closely monitored over the coming days."



According to Italian media reports, the 25-year-old could be sidelined for two-to-three weeks due to the injury.