Daniel Sturridge's exquisite finish put the icing on the cake for Liverpool as the Reds romped to a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich but the striker’s subsequent injury has left the club sweating and manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he didn't know how bad it is.

“I can’t say yet (how bad the injury is),” Klopp said at the post-match press conference in Munich.

The 27-year-old was introduced in the second-half for Jordan Henderson and while his goal was a timely reminder of his qualities, the fact that he was grimacing even as his shot went in was symbolic of his injury-riddled time at the English giants.

“He hurt his thigh. He has really prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon” the 50-year-old stressed.

Liverpool will now place Atletico Madrid in the final on Wednesday night while Napoli take on Bayern in the third-place play-off and it is unlikely Sturridge will feature in the summit clash against the Rojiblancos.

“The goal was great and he had a chance just before that. You could see how fast he is. It’s a shame and I hope it’s nothing serious,” Klopp added.