Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retires from Madrid Open due to injury

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Wednesday retired from the Madrid Open due to a problem in his shoulder, which means Spain's David Ferrer entered directly to the round of 16.

Ferrer will face the Japanese Kei Nishikori, who defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Tsonga, who reached the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open in 2013, said he felt a pain last week while training and then again at the end of the match against Andrey Kuznetsov.

He acknowledged that he does not want to take risks because there are other tennis tournaments in the coming weeks.