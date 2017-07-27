Jessica Ennis-Hill to get belated third world championship gold

Britain's Jessica Ennis-Hill will belatedly receive a gold medal from the 2011 World Championships at the London Stadium on August 6 after original winner Tatyana Chernova was found guilty of doping.

Ennis-Hill will be given her third world heptathlon gold after being upgraded from the silver medal she originally settled for at the event in Daegu six years ago.

Chernova was found guilty of blood doping and the result was finally rubber-stamped last week when the Russian's appeal against her ban was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ennis-Hill will receive the gold medal in a ceremony ahead of the evening session of day three of the 2017 World Championships in the English capital.

The 31-year-old, who retired after winning silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will receive her gold medal in the stadium in which she won the Olympic title in 2012.

Sebastian Coe, the president of world athletics' governing body the IAAF, said: "I'm delighted that the athletes are properly honoured for their achievements and what better way than in front of passionate athletics fans at a major championship.

"For those receiving gold medals their moment in London will be all the more special as they will hear their national anthem played. Whatever their nationality clean athletes worldwide will celebrate with them."

In total, 11 individual athletes and five teams from across 11 events at four previous World Championships have accepted invitations to receive their reallocated medals in London.