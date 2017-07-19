'James Rodriguez can't take Bayern Munich starting spot for granted'

German football giants Bayern Munich's coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday that his new midfielder James Rodriguez has to work to book a place in the starting line-up.

Bayern has loaned the Colombian player from Real Madrid until 2019, with an option to buy him at the end of the two-year loan, reports Efe.

"We did not buy James to replace Thomas Muller, but to increase the quality in the team," the Italian coach, who worked with the player at Real Madrid, said at a press conference.

Ancelotti played a big role in Rodriguez's deal, which cast doubts about the future of Thomas Muller, who has to compete with the former Porto player for a place in the starting line-up.

However, Muller made little of this talk, saying Rodriguez brings quality to the squad and more options for Ancelotti in the midfield.