Jamaicans stun Mexico, book Gold Cup final with USA

Kemar Lawrence scored in the 88th minute to give Jamaica a shocking 1-0 upset of defending champion Mexico in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final match.

The 24-year-old fullback for Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls expertly curled a left-footed free kick around the Mexico wall and just under the crossbar to deliver Jamaica a stunner at the Rose Bowl.

The Reggae Boyz advanced to face the host United States in Wednesday's championship match at Santa Clara, California.

The US squad beat Costa Rica 2-0 in a Saturday semi-final.

Despite sending most of their best players to Russia for the Confederations Cup, the Mexicans saw the dismal result as a reason for soul-searching and self-examination, acting manager Luis Pompilio Paez said.

"The football of Mexico has to rise from this fall," he said. "There will be an individual and collective analysis as well as self-criticism.

"We have to make adjustments. We're determined to give out best. When we do not win, we all have to do self-criticism and reflections. This is a process and we all have to improve."