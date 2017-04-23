ITF hands Ilie Nastase 3-year ban for Fed Cup remarks

The International Tennis Federation handed Romania's Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase a three-year ban and a fine for his recent conduct.

ITF said on Friday it found Nastase guilty of breaching many of its welfare policy articles during a Fed Cup tie between Romania and Great Britain in April, reports Efe.

"Nastase is suspended from acting in an official capacity (including, but not limited to, team Captain) in all Official ITF Team Competitions...from April 23, 2017 (the date on which he was provisionally suspended) until December 31 2020," the ITF said in a statement.

The federation, which also imposed a fine of $10,000, added: "Nastase shall be denied access to, and not granted accreditation for, the competitions and circuits described above from April 23, 2017 until December 31, 2018. Grand Slam tournaments are not included within the sanction, as they lie outside the jurisdiction of the ITF".

The ITF said Nastase's remarks about the unborn child of American tennis player Serena Williams in April "was highly inappropriate and racial".

Speaking at a press conference about the baby that Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian are expecting, Nastase said: "Let's see what colour it (the baby) has. Chocolate with milk?"

During the tie, he used what ITF considered "advances of a sexual nature".

ITF also found Nastase guilty of making "abusive and threatening comments to match officials and to members of the Great Britain team" and also towards the press.