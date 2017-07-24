It's for BCCI to decide on women's IPL: Mithali Raj

Indian women's cricket skipper Mithali Raj, who recently led the eves to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in England, on Wednesday supported an Indian Premier League (IPL)-styled T20 tournament for the women but left it for the BCCI to decide.

Mithali had earlier called for a women's IPL to help the Indian girls cope up with high-pressure situations, especially after the women-in-blue squandered a great start to narrowly lose Sunday's World Cup final by nine runs against hosts England at the Lord's.

When the same question was put to the 34-year-old right-hander after the team landed here on Wednesday, she said: "If something like this is started in India, it will help players get exposure but it's up to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," she said.

Mithali, however, believed that their performance in the World Cup is just the beginning of good times for women's cricket in India.

The Indian eves outclassed pre-tournament favourites Australia in the semi-final and before that thrashed New Zealand by 186 runs to reach the knock-outs.

"It is just the beginning of good times for women's cricket. The win over England in the first match was a big boost for the team," she said.

"I can proudly say that I have led the team well," Mithali said, summing up her own tournament. "The captain is what the team is."