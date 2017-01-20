IPL gets a new Chief Operating Officer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday appointed Hemang Amin as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Earlier Amin was the general manager -- finance, commercial and events at BCCI. He was later recognised for the new position after successfully handling the management and operations of IPL. He has worked at BCCI for the last seven years, according to a BCCI release.



Commenting on Amin's appointment, BCCI acting president C.K. Khanna said: "Amin has been instrumental during a pivotal transition period for the IPL. His leadership over the past 7 years has shaped IPL's strategy, laying a strong foundation for future course, improvements and success."



Acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary believes Amin's experience will be beneficial for the league and said, "Amin's experience, strong leadership and inclusive management style will further elevate the Indian Premier League and grow engagement among fans around the world."



IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said, "Hemang Amin is a wonderful executive with an incredible breadth of experience and relationships across a variety of markets and our stakeholders.



"Having worked with him firsthand, I know he will be a fine leader for the IPL and will bring unmatched innovation, passion and vision to the role."