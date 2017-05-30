Inter Milan struggling to find quality players: Luciano Spaletti

Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti said on Monday that it is hard for the Italian football club to get quality players from this summer's transfer market as they are not willing to join a team which will not play the European Champions League in the upcoming season.

Inter kept a low profile compared with their cross-city rival AC Milan who signed Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus. Spalletti hinted that Inter should be prepared to see no big signings this summer, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is not easy for us to get quality players now at the market, as we will not play the Chamions League, they are not willing to join us," Spalletti said.

"If we can not find the players, we just stay put. What we need to do is to develop a competitive side in the long run."

Inter beat Olympique Lyon 1-0 on Monday thanks to a goal from Stevan Jovetic. Spalletti said Inter now has strong firing power and will not introduce any more forwards.

"You could see from the game that we have some very excellent strikers already, we need to introduce players, but not to replace these good strikers. We will buy the players who can enhance our whole team's quality," he said.