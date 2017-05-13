Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur to feature in British Open

Ace Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri and Shiv Kapur will be seen in action when the 146th edition of the sport's oldest tournament, the British Open, starts at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England from Thursday.

The telecast rights for the tournament, one of the four major championships in professional golf, have been bagged by DSport, a sports TV channel by Discovery Communications India.

Commenting on bagging the media rights, a senior Vice President of Discovery Communications India, Karan Bajaj said: "We continue in our endeavour to offer the best of global sporting extravaganzas to sports aficionados across the country."

"The acquisition of broadcast rights of golf will help us build and engage with the growing community of golf followers in the country."