Indian blind cricket team beat SA by 9 wickets

Indian team registered its fourth victory in the T20 World Cup for Blind with a convincing nine-wicket win over South Africa at MCA BKC Ground here on Friday.



South Africa scored 157 for eight after electing to bat, with David Landry hitting a quickfire 41-ball 42 not out. In reply, India reached the target, scoring 158 for one, in just 13.5 overs.



India's Ganesh Babubhai Mundkar, who took two wickets by giving away 14 runs, was declared as Man of the Match.



Chasing a competitive target, Muhammed Farhan and Jafar Iqbal scored half-centuries each to steer India to a comfortable victory.



Farhan scored 59 not out studded with nine boundaries and a six, while Jafar hit an unbeaten 54.



Durga Rao (19) was the only Indian batsman to get out today when Ephraim Mathabo took his wicket.