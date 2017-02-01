India U-19 thrash England to take 3-1 lead

The Indian Under-19 cricket team took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match One-Day International series, after crushing England by 230 runs in the fourth match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.



Riding on centuries from opener Shubman Gill (160) and one-down Prithvi Shaw (105), India posted a mammoth 382/9 after being sent in to bat and later restricted the visitors to a paltry 152 in just 37.4 overs.



India started well with Gill and his opening partner Himanshu Rana (33) raising a stand of 83 before left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White managed to get the breakthrough.



Mumbai batsman Shaw then joined the 17-year-old Punjab righthander in the middle and the duo raised a 231-run second-wicket stand, to leave the visitors clueless.



Gill consumed 120 balls for his innings, which was laced with 23 hits to the fence and one over it while Shaw's knock came off 89 deliveries and included 12 fours and two sixes, which helped India post a huge 382/9.



In reply, England lost three quick wickets in the first four overs to be reeling at 16/3 and could not recover from the early blows.



Medium pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti (4/31), Vivekanand Tiwari (3/20) and Shivam Mavi (2/18) broke the backbone of the visitors, as just three of their batsman managed to get to double-digit scores.



Brief Scores: India U-19: 382/9 (Shubman Gill 160, Prithvi Shaw 105, Henry Brooks 2/58) beat England U-19: 152 (Ollie Pope 59, Will Jacks 44, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 4/31, Vivekanand Tiwari 3/20) by 230 runs.