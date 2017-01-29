  1. Home
India U-19 cricket team's trainer dies

  • IANS

    IANS | Mumbai

    January 29, 2017 | 04:19 PM
Rajesh Sawant, India Under-19, Trainer

Representational Image (PHOTO: Getty Images)

India Under-19 cricket team's strength and conditioning trainer Rajesh Sawant died here on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

BCCI said Sawant passed away in his sleep. "Sawant was on national duty with the India Under-19 team preparing for the series against the touring England Under-19 team," a statement read.

Sawant, 45, is survived by his wife and daughter.

"On behalf of the BCCI, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and our prayers are with them to overcome this irreparable loss," BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said.

