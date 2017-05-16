India U-17 football team to play Italy on Friday

India colts will lock horns with Italy on Friday, in what will be another tough test, as a part of its preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The match will be held in Arezzo.

Luis Norton de Matos' side lost 1-2 to Sporting Lisbon in the last match of its exposure trip to Europe on May 10.

Sporting Lisbon created a few chances towards the end of the game but the Indian defenders saw off the danger to keep the scoreline unchanged.

Before that, the India team went down 0-3 to Portuguese club SL Benfica in a friendly match in Lisbon.

The Indians had claimed a 2-2 draw against the same club on April 27.

Spanish and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol was in the Capital yesterday to launch the ticket sales for the Under-17 World Cup to be played in India from October 6-28.