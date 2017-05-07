India to participate in Champions Trophy

India will take part in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy following the BCCI's approval on Sunday.



The decision was taken here at a Board of Control for Cricket in India's special general meeting.



It was decided that the squad for the series will be picked on Monday.



Cricket Association of Bengal President and former team captain Sourav Ganguly, acting BCCI President C.K. Khanna, BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary and Indian Premier League Chairman Rajiv Shukla attended the meet.

