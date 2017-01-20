India to host first ever ITTF World Tour event

India gears up to host the ITTF World Tour event in New Delhi from February 14 to 19.

Table Tennis aficionados will get a glorious opportunity to witness world class players as India gears up to host the ITTF World Tour event in New Delhi from February 14 to 19.

‘India Open’ will give away prize money worth US $120,000 to the winner in a country dominated by cricket.

11Even Sports Pvt Ltd, a company promoting Table Tennis has won the bid to host ‘India Open’ - the 2nd leg of Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour. The first leg is currently going on in Hungary fromJanuary 19-22.

The World Tour Standing points at these tournaments will determine the top 16 players for the World Tour Finals.

With less than a month to go for the event, secretary general of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) DR Choudhary said, “We commend 11Even Sports’s efforts to win the bid to bring the prestigious ITTF 2017 World Tour event to India as such premier tournaments help in creating awareness and get the youth interested in the sport."