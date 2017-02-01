India suffer big loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup for Blind

India suffered a heavy seven-wicket loss against Pakistan in a match of the T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium here on Wednesday.



India rode on fifties from opening batsmen J. Prakash (90 off 56 balls) and D. Venkateswara Rao (53 off 45) to score 204 for five in 20 overs.



Four of the Indian batsmen were run out, while Muhammad Akram snared a wicket.



In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with 4.3 overs and three wickets to spare to register their third back-to-back win.



Muhammad Zafar's blistering 88 off 52 and Nissar Ali's 30-ball 45 proved to be the difference for Pakistan.



For India, Dipak Malik and Ketan Patel took a wicket each.