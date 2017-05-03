India's ranking improvement matter of joy: Vijay Goel

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Friday expressed happiness over India's men's football team breaking into top 100 of FIFA rankings.

"India's ranking has gone up too which is a matter of joy," Goel said on the sidelines of his inspection at the Salt Lake Stadium and Sports Authority of India centre ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here.

As per the updated rankings, the Stephen Constantine-coached side has climbed a place and is now placed in the 100th spot alongwith Nicaragua, Lithuania and Estonia.

The last time India had been in the top 100 of the rankings was way back in 1996, with the 94th spot in February 1996 being the country's best ever FIFA ranking.

India's meteoric rise in the rankings has been due to triumphs over Cambodia and Myanmar, both away wins.

India will next face Lebanon in an international friendly on June 7, ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying clash against Kyrgyzstan on June 13.