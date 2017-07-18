India's football coach Constantine wants to build team for future

Indian national football team coach Stephen Constantine, presently in charge of the India U-23 side, prefers 'long-term goals' rather than looking for quick results from the forthcoming AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers which kicks-off in Doha on Wednesday.

India are scheduled to play Syria in their opening match of the tournament on Wednesday.

“I've been a person who have always preferred to build a team for the future. I'm working with this bunch of guys so that a few may come up the ranks and land up with the senior national team in the coming days,” Constantine said in the pre-tournament press conference, here today.

India U-23 side are coming into tournament on the back of a two-week long camp in New Delhi followed by two back-to-back international friendlies against Singapore.

A year back, Syria had made it to the finals of the last edition of the AFC U-23 AFC Championship, but their campaign didn't go as planned.

“This tournament is of immense importance for us and I believe, as it is for every team here. We'll give our best to qualify from this group,” Syrian coach Hussein Afash mentioned.