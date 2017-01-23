  1. Home
  2. Sports

India rest Ashwin, Jadeja for T20s with England

  • IANS

    IANS | Mumbai

    January 23, 2017 | 03:14 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: AFP)

The spin twin will be replaced by leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-spinner Parvez Rasool for the series.

Related

0
Add Commnents

India have rested off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket series against England, starting from Thursday, it was announced on Monday.

The spin twin will be replaced by leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-spinner Parvez Rasool for the series, according to a release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. (BCCI).

"The All-India Senior Selection committee in consultation with Team India management has decided to rest spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the Paytm T20I series against England," BCCI said in a statement.

"Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will replace Ashwin and Jadeja, with the first match to be played on January 26 at Kanpur," it added.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you support Centre's appeal to Jallikattu protesters to call off agitation?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.